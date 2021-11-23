Menu
Bloc Party Announce New Album Alpha Games, Share Lead Single “Traps”: Stream

Marking the British band's first album in six years

Bloc Party, photo by Wunmi Onibudo
November 23, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

    Bloc Party are gearing up to release their first album in six years. Alpha Games, the British indie rockers’ sixth LP, is due out April 29th, 2022 via Infectious/BMG. As a preview, Bloc Party have shared the album’s hard-hitting lead single, “Traps.”

    Alpha Games was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan, whose resumes include Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arcade Fire, and IDLES. While Bloc Party’s last album, 2016’s Hymns, took a more subdued and serene approach, “Traps” sees the band return to the ferocity of their back-to-back mid-2000s touchstones, Silent Alarm and A Weekend in the City.

    “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors,” frontman Kele Okereke said in a statement.

    The track features plenty of layered, noisy guitars and speak-sung vocals that recall the post-punk greats who have influenced many a Bloc Party song. Listen to “Traps” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for Alpha Games. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    Back in 2019, Bloc Party celebrated the 15th anniversary of their still-incredible debut album, Silent Alarm, with a string of shows in which they played its tracklist in full. Earlier this year, Okereke released his fifth solo album, The Waves Pt. 1.

    Alpha Games Artwork:

    Alpha Games Tracklist:
    01. Day Drinker
    02. Traps
    03. You Should Know the Truth
    04. Callum Is a Snake
    05. Rough Justice
    06. The Girls Are Fighting
    07. Of Things Yet to Come
    08. Sex Magik
    09. By Any Means Necessary
    10. In Situ
    11. If We Get Caught
    12. The Peace Offering

