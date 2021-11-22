Bobby Flay Lands New Three-Year Contract With Food Network

It turns out the Food Network can’t beat Bobby Flay. After stalled negotiations last month prompted reports that the longtime host would leave the channel after nearly three decades, Flay and Food Network have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract, according to Variety.

This pact will keep the Beat Bobby Flay namesake on Food Network until the middle of the decade, and right up to his 30th anniversary on the channel. The new contract also expands the scope of content opportunities available to Flay’s production company, Rock Shrimp, which handles most of his Food Network shows. This news arrives right as Discovery is expected to make some exponential growth thanks to its pending merger with WarnerMedia.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation,” Flay told Variety. “And I have a sizable library of food television here. I’m a lucky person. I grew up in a time when this country finally decided that food was important.” He went on to say that his plans include “pitching a lot of things that we haven’t seen when it comes to this kind of programming,” ushering in a “new chapter” of foodie TV.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” Food Network president Courtney White said in a statement. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food. Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.”

In addition to numerous appearances on Food Network, Flay is an established restauranteur, acting as the owner and executive chef at Las Vegas’ Amalfi and multiple locations of Bobby’s Burger Palace.