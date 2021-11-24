2021 Gift Guide: 15 Books to Give Music Lovers This Year

The holidays are right around the corner, and in many parts of the world, it’s also hunkering-down season. Meaning: the perfect time to stay inside with a cozy blanket, hot beverage of your choice, and a good book.

As you check off your holiday gift shopping list for 2021, whether you’re in search of a music-related tome for a loved one, need inspiration for your wishlist, or just enjoy scrolling through gift guides (it’s fun, okay?) Consequence is helping narrow down your search.

Here, you’ll find our picks for the best books to give music lovers this year, especially if they happen to be a fan of artists like Japanese Breakfast, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, or Bruce Springsteen.

Check out the full gift guide below.

Michelle Zauner – Crying in H Mart

This New York Times best-selling memoir from Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, is a great gift even for those who aren’t familiar with her music. It’s a moving story of grief, family and food, as Zauner told Consequence earlier this year: “Cooking became this private ritual that I could interact with for half an hour or a couple hours, to just quietly commemorate my mom and take that time.”

Dan Ozzi – SELLOUT

For fans of the punk and hardcore scene — or music history lovers — SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007) is a wonderful deep dive into the rising punk rock scene of the ‘90s. With original interviews from notable modern punk rock bands like Green Day, blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, and more, author Dan Ozzi details the challenges that the ‘90s DIY punk scene faced as bands struggled to choose between rising to the top or adhering to their roots.

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Rock legend David Grohl has transitioned from writing music to writing stories in his book The Storyteller. In the New York Times bestseller, Grohl provides a deep dive on his life, from his early days growing up in Virginia, to Nirvana and Foo Fighters, and everything in between.

