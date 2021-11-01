The Boondock Saints III Announced with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery

And Shepards they shall be: Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will reunite for The Boondock Saints III, a sequel to The Boondock Saints (1999) and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009). As Deadline reports, Troy Duffy, who wrote and directed the first installments, returns to the director’s chair with a script co-written by Flanery.

The franchise began with a violent revelation in 1999, as fraternal twins Connor McManus (Flanery) and Murphy MacManus (Reed) decided to rid Boston of crime after killing a pair of Russian mobsters in self-defense. The sequel found them returning to their hometown after being framed for a crime they hadn’t committed, and it ended with them locked in prison. Film three will be produced by Impossible Dream Entertainment, and will reveal “what happened to them,” according to Duffy.

“The fans have loved these characters for 20 years,” Duffy said. “They use terms of endearment like ‘the Brothers’ or ‘the Boys.’ We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to know what happened to them. Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality.”

Filming will begin next May to accommodate the stars’ other commitments. Reedus is wrapping up the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, while Flanery has joined the cast of The Boys for Season 3.