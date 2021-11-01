Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Boondock Saints III Announced with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery

Director Troy Duffy will return to helm the production

boondock saints iiiNorman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery Director Troy Duffy
Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (Apparition)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 1, 2021 | 6:10pm ET

    And Shepards they shall be: Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will reunite for The Boondock Saints III, a sequel to The Boondock Saints (1999) and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009). As Deadline reports, Troy Duffy, who wrote and directed the first installments, returns to the director’s chair with a script co-written by Flanery.

    The franchise began with a violent revelation in 1999, as fraternal twins Connor McManus (Flanery) and Murphy MacManus (Reed) decided to rid Boston of crime after killing a pair of Russian mobsters in self-defense. The sequel found them returning to their hometown after being framed for a crime they hadn’t committed, and it ended with them locked in prison. Film three will be produced by Impossible Dream Entertainment, and will reveal “what happened to them,” according to Duffy.

    “The fans have loved these characters for 20 years,” Duffy said. “They use terms of endearment like ‘the Brothers’ or ‘the Boys.’ We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to know what happened to them. Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Filming will begin next May to accommodate the stars’ other commitments. Reedus is wrapping up the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, while Flanery has joined the cast of The Boys for Season 3.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kristy swanson covid-19 anti-vax anti-vaxxer fauci coronavirus oxygen hospital

Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19

November 1, 2021

terrorist joker stabs 17 train fire tokyo japan man

Terrorist Dressed as Joker Stabs 17, Sets Tokyo Train on Fire

November 1, 2021

Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman

Billie Eilish Plays Sally at Danny Elfman's Nightmare Before Christmas Concert: Watch

October 30, 2021

winona ryder best roles

Winona Ryder's 10 Best Roles

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Boondock Saints III Announced with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery

Menu Shop Search Sale