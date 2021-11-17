Brass Against Singer Apologizes for Peeing on Fan’s Face as NASCAR Permanently Bans Band From Its Venues

The old adage “there’s no such thing as bad press” apparently doesn’t apply when you intentionally urinate on a fan’s face in the middle of a festival performance. At least that seems to be the case for Brass Against and their singer Sophia Urista, who on Tuesday night issued yet another apology for her actions this past weekend at Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I have always pushed the limits in music and stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far,” Urista wrote in a statement posted to her personal Twitter account.

“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“I am not a shock artist,” Urista added. “I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.”

As previously reported, during Brass Against’s set at Welcome to Rockville last week, Urista singled out a male fan in the crowd with a beer can on his head. She called him up onto the stage while the band was covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.” She then told him to lie down on the stage, at which point she pulled down her pants and urinated on his face. The man, seemingly thrilled by the act, then proceeded to stand up and spit the liquid into the audience.

At least on social media, Urista’s antics have been well received by fans. “Your band should be thanking you, you’ll get the attention your band deserves because the music is fantastic,” wrote one Twitter user. “You do you. Artistic expression should not have to be apologised for. If anyone has a problem they need to reassess where they are in life and perhaps find something real to be offended by,” added another. Another person wrote, “You did nothing wrong and actually it was probably the coolest thing someone is rock has done for an untold number of years.”

Advertisement

But corporate interests aren’t so thrilled. On Thursday, Brass Against was banned from performing at NASCAR properties (Welcome to Rockville was held at Daytona National Speedway).

“Daytona International Speedway doesn’t condone the inappropriate actions that took place during Thursday’s Welcome to Rockville event,” said NASCAR spokesman Russell Branham. “We are working with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents to address the issue. The band will not be included in future programming at NASCAR venues.”

Welcome to Rockville promoter Danny Wimmer Presents also excluded mention of Brass Against from its recap of the festival sent to publications including Consequence on Thursday.

Advertisement

On the plus side, Daytona Beach Police has ruled out criminal charges against Urista.

Consequence has repeatedly reached out to Urista for comment, but she has not responded.

Brass Against are set to open for Tool on their European tour next summer, and you can find tickets here.