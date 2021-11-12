Brass Against Singer Urinates on Fan’s Face Onstage During Festival Performance

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic information and an NSFW video. Watch at your own discretion.

So much for social distancing! During Brass Against’s performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival last night (November 11th), lead singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face — all while the band covered Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.”

Brass Against are known for their unique covers of songs by bands like RATM and Tool — in fact they’re supporting Tool’s European tour in 2022 — but of all the acts at a major rock and metal fest to pull off this stunt, they wouldn’t be on top of the list.

The very NSFW video shows Urista summon a male fan with a camera mounted to his head onto the stage. She then tells him to lay down as she pulls down her pants and pees directly into his face, all while continuing to cover the RATM classic. At the end, the fan gets up and spits the urine into the audience.

In addition to the thousands of concertgoers at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Florida, the incident was also briefly witnessed by fans all over the world watching on a Twitch livestream, which was immediately cut short. It was also broadcast on the giant video screens on either side of the stage.

The whole scene brings to mind late shock-punker GG Allin, who was known for his disturbing antics onstage, often involving urine and fecal matter. However, Brass Against seem to be regretting the incident, as they are apologizing on Twitter, writing, “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band,” and “We’re still processing.. this was profoundly unexpected.”

Fan-filmed video of the shocking incident can be seen in the footage below. As mentioned, the video is very NSFW.

rockville is really crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ekkc0XahC — jayde 🅴 (@jaydetbh) November 12, 2021

We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band. Advertisement — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 12, 2021