Brass Against Onstage Urination Incident Leads to Police Report as More Details Emerge

The band reports that singer Sophia Urista cleaned up the mess herself

Brass Against urine incident
Brass Against’s Sophia Urista at Welcome to Rockville
November 15, 2021 | 11:10am ET

    Brass Against are dealing with the fallout from an onstage incident in which singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Among the new developments is a police report that was filed concerning the episode.

    As previously reported, during Brass Against’s Thursday set at the rock fest, Urista singled out a male fan in the crowd with a camera mounted to his head. She called him up onto the stage while the band was covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.” She then told him to lie down on the stage, at which point she pulled down her pants and urinated on his face. The man, seemingly thrilled by the act, then proceeded to stand up and spit the liquid into the audience. Needless to say, the incident made national headlines.

    According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan confirmed that police received a message on the department’s Facebook account about the incident. Bendayan then told the person to file a report, which she did. “I did get one like that and I told her to file a report and she did,” stated Bendayan. He also explained that the department’s criminal investigations division will look into the matter.

    Related Video

    The News-Journal further reports that Florida statute 800.03 makes it unlawful for someone to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.”

