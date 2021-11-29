Brian May Claims His Comments on Trans People Were “Subtly Twisted”

Brian May has clarified his recent comments about the trans community, claiming that his words were “subtly twisted” by a UK journalist.

In the interview with The Mirror published late last week, the Queen guitarist was quoted as saying that the BRIT Awards’ implementation of gender-neutral categories was an attack on personal freedom. He also wondered whether Queen would be have been “forced” to have transgender and multi-racial band members if they existed in present day.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, May said he “was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist… and it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people,” the Queen guitarist wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” May continued. “My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world.”

May also made headlines recently for his vocal stance on COVID, calling famous anti-vaxxers like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison “fruitcakes.” Meanwhile, back in January he also launched a badger-scented perfume – yes, you read that correctly – named after Queen’s 1980 single “Save Me.”

