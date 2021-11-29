Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Brian May Claims His Comments on Trans People Were “Subtly Twisted”

"I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks"

brian may anti-trans comments brit awards gendered categories apology instagram statement
Brian May, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 29, 2021 | 9:25am ET

    Brian May has clarified his recent comments about the trans community, claiming that his words were “subtly twisted” by a UK journalist.

    In the interview with The Mirror published late last week, the Queen guitarist was quoted as saying that the BRIT Awards’ implementation of gender-neutral categories was an attack on personal freedom. He also wondered whether Queen would be have been “forced” to have transgender and multi-racial band members if they existed in present day.

    In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, May said he “was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist… and it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people,” the Queen guitarist wrote in a statement on Instagram.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Nothing could be further from the truth,” May continued. “My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world.”

    May also made headlines recently for his vocal stance on COVID, calling famous anti-vaxxers like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison “fruitcakes.” Meanwhile, back in January he also launched a badger-scented perfume – yes, you read that correctly – named after Queen’s 1980 single “Save Me.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dave Grohl Lisa Loeb

Dave Grohl Covers Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" to Kick Off New Hanukkah Cover Song Series with Greg Kurstin

November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh with Kanye

R.I.P. Virgil Abloh, Fashion Designer and Kanye West Collaborator Dead at 41

November 28, 2021

Jenny Lewis Fallon

Jenny Lewis Performs "Puppy and a Truck" on Fallon: Watch

November 27, 2021

kanye west taylor swift grammys album of the yeart donda evermore

Kanye West and Taylor Swift Were Last-Minute Grammy Nominees for Album of the Year

November 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brian May Claims His Comments on Trans People Were "Subtly Twisted"

Menu Shop Search Sale