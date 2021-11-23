Menu
Brian Wilson Announces Long Promised Road Soundtrack, Shares “Right Where I Belong” with Jim James: Stream

The Beach Boys and My Morning Jacket vocalists pair up

brain wilson jim jones right where i belong long promised road original soundtrack
Brian Wilson and Jim Jones
November 23, 2021 | 2:36pm ET

    Following the release of the new documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson is sharing the film’s original soundtrack. Out this Friday, November 26th via Lakeshore, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) compiles Beach Boys career highlights, unreleased tracks, and alternate recordings. The soundtrack also includes “Right Where I Belong,” a new song Wilson recorded with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James.

    Long Promised Road documents Wilson’s career trajectory, tracking how he became one of the most influential voices in pop music. The soundtrack provides context to Wilson’s story, all the way from his early years to today. Comprised of conversations between Wilson and his longtime friend, Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine, Long Promised Road is an in-depth look at the mind of one of America’s most celebrated songwriters. “Right Where I Belong” — which was first teased in the film’s trailer — indicates that Wilson has plenty of songwriting chops left in him.

    “In my heart and soul Brian Wilson’s music has always held a place of such divine importance,” James said in a statement. “It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours. His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls. So it was truly such an honor to create and collaborate with Brian on brand new music for this incredible film about his life.”

    Listen to “Right Where I Belong” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and artwork. Pre-save the Long Promised Road soundtrack here. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is now in theaters and available on VOD.

    Earlier this year, Wilson shared At My Pianoan album comprised of piano reimaginings of Beach Boys classics. My Morning Jacket also recently released their self-titled album, which marked their first in six years.

    Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

    brian wilson jim james long promised road original soundtrack artwork right where i belong stream

    Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist
    01. Right Where I Belong
    02. I’m Goin Home
    03. It’s Not Easy Being Me
    04. Must Be a Miracle
    05. Slightly American Music
    06. It’s O.K.
    07. Rock & Roll Has Got a Hold On Me
    08. The Night Was So Young
    09. Honeycomb
    10. Long Promised Road
    11. In My Room Live from the Ryman Auditorium
    12. I’m Broke

