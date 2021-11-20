Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Britney Spears Rips Christina Aguilera for Silence on Conservatorship

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???"

Britney Spears Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at 2003 VMAs, photo via MTV
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 19, 2021 | 10:51pm ET

    For the first time in 13 years, Britney Spears is able to speak her mind without reservation. On Friday night, she called out fellow pop singer Christina Aguilera for staying silent about her conservatorship.

    Spears and Aguilera’s history dates back nearly 30 years, as the two first met one another as members of the Mickie Mouse Club in 1992. A few years later, the two were famously pitted as rivals during the height of the late 90’s pop music explosion.

    Prior to last week’s court ruling ending Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, Aguilera voiced her support for the #FreeBritney movement. In a statement released in June, Aguilera wrote, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But in Spears’ mind, Aguilera’s words arrived too little too late. In an Instagram Story, Spears posted a clip of Aguilera being asked about Spears’ plight during a red carpet interview at the Latin Grammy Awards earlier this week. In the clip, Aguilera appears visibly uncomfortable and her publicist eventually butts in to end the interview.

    “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over the clip. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”

    In a subsequent IG Story, Spears lauded Lady Gaga for her support. “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind, you made me cry!!! I love you!!!” Spears wrote.

    Britney Christina

    Britney Spears Gaga

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

freddie gibbs black illuminati

Rap Song of the Week: Freddie Gibbs Reconnects with Jadakiss on "Black Illuminati"

November 19, 2021

oasis paramount+ Oasis Knebworth 1996 Paramount+ streaming

Oasis Offer Fans a Free Month of Paramount+ to Watch Their Documentary

November 19, 2021

kmw sting the bridge only murders in the building photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Sting on The Bridge, Only Murders in the Building, and "Don’t Stand So Close to Me"

November 19, 2021

drake sets record two albums 400 weeks on the billboard 200

Drake Becomes First Artist to Have Two Albums Spend 400 Weeks Each on the Billboard 200

November 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Britney Spears Rips Christina Aguilera for Silence on Conservatorship

Menu Shop Search Sale