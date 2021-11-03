As the #FreeBritney movement came to a head earlier this year, Britney Spears didn’t shy away from voicing her frustrations at anyone who didn’t stand up for her in her conservatorship — particularly her own flesh and blood. Back in July, the pop star publicly lashed out at her sister, Jamie Lynn, and her father, Jamie, and she’s now doubled down on those claims by blaming her mother, Lynne Spears, for the conservatorship that allowed Jamie to control nearly every aspect of Spears’ life for 13 years.

“What people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to BBC News. “I will never get those years back… she secretly ruined my life.” She continued, “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

As a refresher, Spears’ father Jamie agreed to step down as her conservator in August, after the singer gave a powerful testimonial in court asking for her conservatorship to end by outlining examples of the abuse she endured. In September, Jamie was at long last suspended as Spears’ conservator.

Britney’s next court hearing is scheduled to take place on November 9th, when the judge is expected to officially end the conservatorship. In anticipation, Jamie has requested the “immediate termination” of the conservatorship in a new filing.

Per court documents obtained by The Guardian, Jamie’s attorneys wrote, “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires. Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing.”

The New York Times Presents recently did a deep dive on the conservatorship with Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up documentary to February’s Framing Britney Spears. Hopefully, now that the court case has simmered down, Spears finally has enough time to work on her murder novel.

