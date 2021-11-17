Britney Spears Teases Bombshell Oprah Interview, Says Fans “Saved My Life”

Days after a judge formally terminated the conservatorship that had lorded over Britney Spears for 13 years, the pop star shared a video to social media that teased an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey while thanking the fans who “saved my life.”

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah,” Spears wrote in a comment. Looking directly into the camera, she said, “I’ve been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car. Being able to be independent, feel like a woman, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I’m grateful for that. It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

Spears added that, “I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years, and worked my ass off. I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

Advertisement

Related Video

She saved some of her strongest words for her loyal supporters. “And the #FreeBritney movement: You guys rock. Honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you guys having an awareness of what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them. Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life.” Check out the video below.

No date has been announced for her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, but the legendary interviewer has had her fingers on the popular pulse all year, unveiling secrets of the royal family in conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, providing a platform for Lady Gaga to discuss her traumatizing sexual assault, and hosting the Adele: One Night Only concert. Whenever they get together, Spears will have plenty to talk about, including recent comments that her mother “ruined my life,” and the novel she’s writing.

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021

Advertisement