Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Britney Spears Teases Bombshell Oprah Interview, Says Fans “Saved My Life”

"I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah," Spears wrote

britney spears oprah interview fans saved my life winfrey credit card atm
Britney Spears (Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 17, 2021 | 10:34am ET

    Days after a judge formally terminated the conservatorship that had lorded over Britney Spears for 13 years, the pop star shared a video to social media that teased an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey while thanking the fans who “saved my life.”

    “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah,” Spears wrote in a comment. Looking directly into the camera, she said, “I’ve been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car. Being able to be independent, feel like a woman, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I’m grateful for that. It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

    Spears added that, “I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years, and worked my ass off. I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She saved some of her strongest words for her loyal supporters. “And the #FreeBritney movement: You guys rock. Honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you guys having an awareness of what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them. Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life.” Check out the video below.

    No date has been announced for her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, but the legendary interviewer has had her fingers on the popular pulse all year, unveiling secrets of the royal family in conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,  providing a platform for Lady Gaga to discuss her traumatizing sexual assault, and hosting the Adele: One Night Only concert. Whenever they get together, Spears will have plenty to talk about, including recent comments that her mother “ruined my life,” and the novel she’s writing.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Aerosmith 1971 recording

Aerosmith Unearth 1971 Seven-Song Rehearsal Tape, Share Unreleased Version of "Movin' Out": Stream

November 17, 2021

astroworld sued 750 million lawsuit travis scott drake live nation

Astroworld Lawsuit Seeks $750 Million from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple

November 17, 2021

omar souleyman arrested turkey

Omar Souleyman Arrested in Turkey, Detained on Terrorism Charges

November 17, 2021

drakeo the ruler ny bill prohibiting rap lyrics as criminal evidence 2016 murder charge freestyle flex

New York Bill Seeks to Limit Rap Lyrics as Criminal Evidence

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Britney Spears Teases Bombshell Oprah Interview, Says Fans "Saved My Life"

Menu Shop Search Sale