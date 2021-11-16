Menu
10 Broadway Musicals to See in NYC This Holiday Season

The curtain has risen again on Broadway, and here are ten shows we'll be seeing before the year ends

Broadway Musicals
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Mary Siroky
November 16, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    The lights are finally back on at Broadway theaters. As New York has continued to rebuild through the pandemic, live theater was, of course, one of the last things to safely make a triumphant return.

    Through September and October, the internet was stacked with clips of the first moments the curtain rose in some of New York City’s most beloved theaters. The holiday season is one of the most beloved times of the year to enjoy an evening on Broadway — so below, we’ve rounded up ten of the must-see shows to consider.

    Wicked

    While we all wait for that Wicked movie, which just announced some major casting news in the form of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, there’s nothing like the onstage original. Wicked makes fairly frequent national tours, but there’s a definite magic about seeing a show in New York that can’t be replicated elsewhere. Wicked has haunted the Gershwin Theatre for over eighteen years now and continues to dazzle — it’s never too late to try defying gravity for the first time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The Music Man

    Amid the star-studded casting for the highly-anticipated revival of Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, audiences were disappointed that the show would be ousting the beloved company of Beetlejuice from the Winter Garden Theatre. Good news on that front, though, as it was recently confirmed that Beetlejuice will be making a triumphant return in its new home at the Marriott Marquis Theater. The departure of executive producer Scott Rudin also cast the production, led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, into a strange light.

    Nevertheless, The Music Man will be finally arriving — 76 trombones and all — with previews beginning December 10th. And yes, Jackman has been practicing his hat tricks.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Six

    Six might be yet another modern take on history, but this girl gang is a world away from the still-packed halls of Hamilton. A stylish take on Henry VIII’s many wives, Six is both humorous and emotional, sometimes feeling more like a concert than a Broadway show. It’s a fun departure from formula, too, and runs as a one-act show without an intermission. The talent in the cast is so intimidating it’s no wonder people are losing their heads for the show.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

