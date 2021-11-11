Menu
Bruce Springsteen Picks His Favorite Song, Sandwich, and Smell on Colbert: Watch

The Boss also answers questions about the afterlife, exercise, and action films

Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show
Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
November 11, 2021 | 10:31am ET

    Last month, Bruce Springsteen had an entire episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert dedicated just to him. Because even a three-part interview and performance isn’t enough of The Boss, he also filmed a separate segment that was only revealed last night (Wednesday, November 10th). This time around, Springsteen got his shot at answering the “Colbert Questionert.”

    The Questionert (that’s “questionnaire” for those who don’t appreciate a good homophonic pun) finds Colbert asking luminary guests the same 10 questions. Springsteen was game, revealing his favorite sandwich (a peanut butter and jelly with a big glass of milk at 3:00 a.m.), his favorite smell (his wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa), and his desert island song (Frank Sinatra’s “Summer Wind”). He also had some interesting answers to the value of exercise (“I’m 72,” he joked) and the scariest animal (“I have been bit several times by a brown recluse spider”), but perhaps his most fascinating response came in response to a question about the afterlife.

    “Okay, individual consciousness, adios,” he began. “But our souls and our spirits I think grow and live on with the people that we’ve loved and who’ve loved us. And with people we’ve had impact on with our work or in our daily experience.” Also his favorite action movie is Vanishing Point.

    Related Video

    Watch all of Bruce Springsteen’s answers to the Colbert Questionert below.

    Springsteen’s Late Show takeover comes as he’s promoting the release of The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a concert film and live album release presenting The Boss’ 10 Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit shows in full for the first time. Physical formats will be out November 19th, with the concert films available for digital download on November 16th and rental on November 23rd. Pre-orders are live now.

