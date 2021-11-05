Menu
Bryce and Aaron Dessner Detail C’mon C’mon Soundtrack, Share “I Won’t Remember?”: Stream

The National members score Mike Mills' upcoming film

Bryce and Aaron Dessner, photo courtesy of the artist
November 5, 2021 | 4:01pm ET

    Check in on your local sad boy: Bryce and Aaron Dessner, twin brothers and members of The National, have scored C’mon C’mon, the forthcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starring family drama directed by Mike Mills. Ahead of the soundtrack’s release on November 12th (and the film’s theatrical release the following Friday), the Dessners have shared “I Won’t Remember?” one of the songs they contributed to the film. Stream it below

    “I Won’t Remember?” is a simple ambient track, consisting of little more than just synths and a clarinet ensemble. Though it’s much quieter than your favorite National songs, the Dessners’ affinity for poignant melodies shines in the song, even without lyrics. Considering C’mon C’mon comes from the same guy who directed 20th Century Womenthis soundtrack is bound to be a tearjerker in the movie theater.

    “Aaron and Bryce often work in a very subtle, minimal, gossamer kind of style,” Mills said in a statement. “We went through a long process filled with exploring places that ultimately didn’t work, but we had to kind of find this gentle sound, this particular melody and set of chords that really holds the specific emotional world, the energy of the music becomes gentle, cloud-like, intimate.”

    Spanning 13 tracks, C’mon C’mon (Original Motion Picture Score) features four collaborations with Feist. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.

    Mills previously worked with the Dessners on I Am Easy to Finda short film based around the music of The National’s eponymous 2019 album. The brothers also did the score to Joe Wright’s upcoming adaptation of Cyrano, which hits theaters on New Years’ Eve.

    C’mon C’mon (Original Motion Picture Score) Artwork:

    C’mon C’mon (Original Motion Picture Score) Tracklist:
    01. Here They All Come
    02. Who’s Taking Care of Jesse? (feat. Feist)
    03. The Orphan
    04. Happy Sad Empty Full
    05. Kids of New York City (feat. Feist)
    06. Why Can’t I Just Sleep With You?
    07. I’m Not Fine and That’s a Totally Reasonable Response (feat. Feist)
    08. The Orphan Returns
    09. Kids of New Orleans (feat. Feist)
    10. You’ll See a Lot of Bad It’s Beautiful
    11. I Won’t Remember?
    12. Hopper’s Theme
    13. Be Funny When You Can

