Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Perform “My Universe” with Coldplay at the AMAs: Watch

The first live performance of the all-star collaboration

BTS Coldplay AMAs
BTS and Coldplay at AMAs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 21, 2021 | 8:40pm ET

    BTS and Coldplay hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform their collaborative song “My Universe” live and in person for the very first time. Watch the relay below.

    “In the night, I lie and look up at you/ When the morning comes, I watch you rise/ There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture/ That bright infinity inside your eyes,” Chris Martin sang over spacey beats on the opening verse before being joined by Jungkook on the dual-language pre-chorus.

    BTS’ high-energy performance, which culminated with some fancy pyrotechnics, was also supposed to include the live debut of their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion. Unfortunately, the Houston rapper backed out of her planned performance with the K-pop idols at the last minute, citing an “unexpected personal matter” as her reason for canceling.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Consequence rounded up all the evidence that a new album could possibly be on the way from the South Korean septet, just a couple weeks after Jungkook dropped his dreamy cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling” on the heels of the band’s Permission to Dance On Stage virtual concert.

    Meanwhile, Coldplay’s been busy on the promo circuit for their latest album Music of the Spheres, covering PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” at their album release concert in Seattle.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tyler the Creator AMAs, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator Performs "MASSA" at AMAs: Watch

November 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "Traitor" at the AMAs: Watch

November 21, 2021

Silk Sonic AMAs

Silk Sonic Perform "Smokin Out the Window" at the AMAs: Watch

November 21, 2021

pete davidson walking in staten saturday night live marc cohn big wet method man snl spoof watch

Pete Davidson Delivers Hilarious "Walking in Staten" Parody on SNL: Watch

November 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Perform "My Universe" with Coldplay at the AMAs: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale