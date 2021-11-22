BTS Perform “My Universe” with Coldplay at the AMAs: Watch

BTS and Coldplay hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform their collaborative song “My Universe” live and in person for the very first time. Watch the relay below.

“In the night, I lie and look up at you/ When the morning comes, I watch you rise/ There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture/ That bright infinity inside your eyes,” Chris Martin sang over spacey beats on the opening verse before being joined by Jungkook on the dual-language pre-chorus.

BTS’ high-energy performance, which culminated with some fancy pyrotechnics, was also supposed to include the live debut of their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion. Unfortunately, the Houston rapper backed out of her planned performance with the K-pop idols at the last minute, citing an “unexpected personal matter” as her reason for canceling.

Earlier this month, Consequence rounded up all the evidence that a new album could possibly be on the way from the South Korean septet, just a couple weeks after Jungkook dropped his dreamy cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling” on the heels of the band’s Permission to Dance On Stage virtual concert.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s been busy on the promo circuit for their latest album Music of the Spheres, covering PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” at their album release concert in Seattle.

