Gavin Rossdale on the 20th Anniversary of Bush’s Golden State

The musician/actor also talks starring in Janell Shirtcliff’s Habit with Paris Jackson and Bella Thorne

kyle meredith with gavin rossdale bush golden state 20th anniversary photo by Dave Shore
Kyle Meredith with Gavin Rossdale, photo by Dave Shore
Consequence Staff
November 10, 2021 | 3:10pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th anniversary of Golden State, a record that found Bush going back-to-basics but also with the unfortunate timing of releasing it right before 9/11.

    The British-born artist tells us about having his songs recontextualized in the wake of the Twin Towers attack, signing with a record label who seemed to fail them at every turn, and eventually losing half of the band in the aftermath of it all.

    Related Video

    Rossdale also takes us into his acting career, having just played the villain in Janell Shirtcliff’s Habit, and tells us why he’s attracted to playing bad guys. He also discusses how his scenes from Brittany Murphy’s Little Black Book were cut because screen tests said they had too much chemistry; what it was like shooting alongside Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson, and The Kills in Habit; and the details on his next movie called The Edge of Nowhere, also directed by Shirtcliff.

    Listen to Gavin Rossdale on this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

