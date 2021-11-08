Camp Cope Return with New Song “Blue”: Stream

Camp Cope have returned with their first new song in three years, “Blue.”

The Aussie rockers’ last studio effort was 2018’s How to Socialize and Make Friends, and the intervening years have included a solo album from vocalist Georgia Maq, Pleaser, as well as loosies such as the pop tune “Someone Stranger.” Camp Cope reunited in the studio during the pandemic, and their latest release flexes some of the freedom that Maq found in pop.

The guitars on “Blue” are sunny and bright, even as the lyrics scan clouds on the horizon. “Phone in my hand, still checking if you called,” Maq sings. “I’m double texting. No, I’ve never been cool/ And I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it. Yeah, I’m on fire.” Speaking of fire, Maq’s voice still sizzles like no one else in DIY.

According to a press release, Camp Cope are gearing up for a soon-to-be announced new album, which is expected in 2022. Check out “Blue” below.

“Blue” Artwork:

