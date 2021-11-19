Menu
Cardi B Contributes “Bet It” to Soundtrack for Netflix’s Bruised: Stream

The follow-up to February's "Up"

cardi b bet it bruised soundtrack netflix halle berry stream
Cardi B’s “WAP” music video
November 19, 2021 | 11:44am ET

    Cardi B has unveiled “Bet It,” her new song off the soundtrack to Netflix’s upcoming MMA drama Bruised. Stream it below.

    The single is the rapper’s first proper release since her February one-off “Up” as well as the birth of her second child – a boy – with Offset in September.

    “Ain’t no half steppin’, all I do is break records/ Now I play chess so a bitch can’t check her,” she spits on the opening verse before the beat drops in. “Made it outta hell when it’s still getting hectic/ And my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it.”

    Related Video

    Cardi also served as an executive producer on the soundtrack alongside Halle Berry, who wears multiple hats as the film’s star and director. The 13-track collection exclusively features female artists — from City Girls (“Scared”) and H.E.R. (“Automatic Woman”) to Saweetie (“Attitude”), Latto (“Tha Fuck”), Flo Milli (“Blast Off” featuring Akbar V), and more.

    Bruised is set to premiere on Netflix on November 24th. Stream the soundtrack in its entirety below.

    This summer, Cardi teamed up with Lizzo to set the record straight on the collaborative single “Rumors” and also joined forces with Normani on the former Fifth Harmony singer’s latest offering “Wild Side.”

    Just one week after being featured on the album cut “Type Shit” off Migos’ long-awaited Culture III back in June, the rapper revealed her pregnancy during a surprise performance with the trio at the 2021 BET Awards.

    Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By the Netflix Film) Artwork:

    bruised soundtrack netflix cardi b bet it halle berry artwork stream

    Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By the Netflix Film) Tracklist:
    01. Bet It – Cardi B
    02. Attitude – Saweetie
    03. Tha Fuck – Latto
    04. Scared – City Girls
    05. Automatic Woman – H.E.R.
    06. No Mercy (Intro) – Young M.A.
    07. Dungarees – Baby Tate
    08. Blast Off (feat. Akbar V) – Flo Milli
    09. She Bad – Rapsody
    10. On They Neck – Erica Banks
    11. Aye – Big Bottle Wyanna
    12. Sweater – Ambré
    13. Chacin – DreamDoll

