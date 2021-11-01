Cat Power Announces US Tour, Drops Cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power”: Stream

Cat Power announced today that she’s heading out on tour early next year. Additionally, she’s shared her new rendition of “Pa Pa Power” by Dead Man’s Bones from her upcoming album, Covers.

The singer-songwriter reimagines the 2009 track by Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields into a haunting, melancholy dirge, replacing the children’s choir and plinking synths of the original with her own backing vocals and dreamy electric guitar.

“Burn the streets, burn the cars/ Power/ Broken glass, but what about/ Our broken hearts/ Please make me better/ Please make me powerful,” she sings into dual mics in the accompanying music video, tweaking the song’s lyrics ever so slightly in the process.

The track serves as the second taste for the musician’s upcoming album Covers, which will be released January 14th via Domino, after she dropped her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” earlier this month. On the LP, Cat Power will also cover the likes of Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Billie Holiday, The Replacements, and more.

Meanwhile, Cat Power’s 32-date trek kicks off in January, and includes stops at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, Washington DC.’s iconic 9:30 Club, The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, and more. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting November 5th.

Watch the music video for “Pa Pa Power” and check out Power’s full run of US tour dates below.

In August, Chan Marshall contributed three original songs — “I Am a Map,” “I Will Follow,” and “Dream” — as well as a cover of Kristján Kristjánsson’s “I Think of Angels” to the original soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day.

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:

01/16 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

01/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

01/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern

01/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

01/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

01/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

01/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

02/05 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

02/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

02/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

05/03 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

