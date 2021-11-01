Menu
Cat Power Announces US Tour, Drops Cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power”: Stream

The singer's Covers LP will be released January 14th

cat power pa pa power cover dead man's bones music video us tour dates watch
Cat Power’s “Pa Pa Power” music video
November 1, 2021 | 8:43am ET

    Cat Power announced today that she’s heading out on tour early next year. Additionally, she’s shared her new rendition of “Pa Pa Power” by Dead Man’s Bones from her upcoming album, Covers.

    The singer-songwriter reimagines the 2009 track by Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields into a haunting, melancholy dirge, replacing the children’s choir and plinking synths of the original with her own backing vocals and dreamy electric guitar.

    “Burn the streets, burn the cars/ Power/ Broken glass, but what about/ Our broken hearts/ Please make me better/ Please make me powerful,” she sings into dual mics in the accompanying music video, tweaking the song’s lyrics ever so slightly in the process.

    The track serves as the second taste for the musician’s upcoming album Covers, which will be released January 14th via Domino, after she dropped her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” earlier this month. On the LP, Cat Power will also cover the likes of Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Billie Holiday, The Replacements, and more.

    Meanwhile, Cat Power’s 32-date trek kicks off in January, and includes stops at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, Washington DC.’s iconic 9:30 Club, The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, and more. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting November 5th.

    Watch the music video for “Pa Pa Power” and check out Power’s full run of US tour dates below.

    In August, Chan Marshall contributed three original songs — “I Am a Map,” “I Will Follow,” and “Dream” — as well as a cover of Kristján Kristjánsson’s “I Think of Angels” to the original soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day.

    Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/16 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    01/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    01/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    01/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern
    01/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    01/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    01/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
    01/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    01/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    02/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    02/05 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    02/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    02/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
    02/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
    04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    05/03 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
    05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

