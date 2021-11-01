Cat Power Announces US Tour, Drops Cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power”: Stream

Cat Power announced today that she’s heading out on tour early next year. Additionally, she’s shared her new rendition of “Pa Pa Power” by Dead Man’s Bones from her upcoming album, Covers.
The singer-songwriter reimagines the 2009 track by Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields into a haunting, melancholy dirge, replacing the children’s choir and plinking synths of the original with her own backing vocals and dreamy electric guitar.
“Burn the streets, burn the cars/ Power/ Broken glass, but what about/ Our broken hearts/ Please make me better/ Please make me powerful,” she sings into dual mics in the accompanying music video, tweaking the song’s lyrics ever so slightly in the process.
The track serves as the second taste for the musician’s upcoming album Covers, which will be released January 14th via Domino, after she dropped her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” earlier this month. On the LP, Cat Power will also cover the likes of Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Billie Holiday, The Replacements, and more.
Meanwhile, Cat Power’s 32-date trek kicks off in January, and includes stops at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, Washington DC.’s iconic 9:30 Club, The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, and more. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting November 5th.
Watch the music video for “Pa Pa Power” and check out Power’s full run of US tour dates below.
In August, Chan Marshall contributed three original songs — “I Am a Map,” “I Will Follow,” and “Dream” — as well as a cover of Kristján Kristjánsson’s “I Think of Angels” to the original soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day.
Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:
01/16 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
01/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
01/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern
01/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
01/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
01/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
01/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
02/05 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
02/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
02/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
05/03 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre