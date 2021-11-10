Menu
Cattle Decapitation Announce 2022 US Tour

The winter trek features support from The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D.

cattle decapitation 2022 tour
Cattle Decapitation (photo by Pablo Montano via Metal Blade)
November 10, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    Cattle Decapitation have announced a 2022 US tour. The outing, dubbed the “Death…At Last Tour,”  will see support from The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D. on most dates.

    The tour starts on January 18th in San Diego and winds across the US before wrapping up on February 20th in Mesa, Arizona. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Cattle Decapitation released their latest album, Death Atlas, at the tail end of 2019, notching the No. 2 spot on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of that year. Sadly, the deathgrind act was unable to tour properly in support of the record due to the impending pandemic.

    Related Video

    “We are ecstatic to be able to finally announce a US tour after almost two years of inactivity in the States due to the pandemic!” frontman Travis Ryan said in a press statement. “Our latest album and what we consider to be the bands finest hour in our entire 25 year history, Death Atlas, will finally get its due in the States.”

    Ryan goes on to say that Cattle Decapitation had perfected their “best live set” before lockdown curtailed touring plans. The set had been concert-tested in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but the band was “cut off” before the US run.

    “Well, we’re happy to say we’ll be taking some time out of our busy writing schedule to do this album some justice live starting this January,” Ryan said. “We’ll be bringing along some bands whose names fit nicely in the aesthetic of Death Atlas including The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D.! We all deserve everything that’s coming! Death…at last!”

    See Cattle Decapitation’s full list of 2022 tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 12) and, with pre-sales already active for select cities.

    Cattle Decapitation’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    01/18 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    01/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    01/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    01/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone *
    01/22 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
    01/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater *
    01/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
    01/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
    01/28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    01/29 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *
    01/31 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo AC
    02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    02/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    02/03 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theater
    02/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Foundry
    02/05 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
    02/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
    02/08 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
    02/09 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
    02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
    02/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    02/14 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
    02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    02/16 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It
    02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    02/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

    * = no Creeping Death

    unnamed 67 Cattle Decapitation Announce 2022 US Tour

