Cattle Decapitation Announce 2022 US Tour

Cattle Decapitation have announced a 2022 US tour. The outing, dubbed the “Death…At Last Tour,” will see support from The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D. on most dates.

The tour starts on January 18th in San Diego and winds across the US before wrapping up on February 20th in Mesa, Arizona. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Cattle Decapitation released their latest album, Death Atlas, at the tail end of 2019, notching the No. 2 spot on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of that year. Sadly, the deathgrind act was unable to tour properly in support of the record due to the impending pandemic.

“We are ecstatic to be able to finally announce a US tour after almost two years of inactivity in the States due to the pandemic!” frontman Travis Ryan said in a press statement. “Our latest album and what we consider to be the bands finest hour in our entire 25 year history, Death Atlas, will finally get its due in the States.”

Ryan goes on to say that Cattle Decapitation had perfected their “best live set” before lockdown curtailed touring plans. The set had been concert-tested in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, but the band was “cut off” before the US run.

“Well, we’re happy to say we’ll be taking some time out of our busy writing schedule to do this album some justice live starting this January,” Ryan said. “We’ll be bringing along some bands whose names fit nicely in the aesthetic of Death Atlas including The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D.! We all deserve everything that’s coming! Death…at last!”

See Cattle Decapitation’s full list of 2022 tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 12) and, with pre-sales already active for select cities.

Cattle Decapitation’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

01/18 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

01/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

01/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

01/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone *

01/22 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

01/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater *

01/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

01/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

01/28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

01/29 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *

01/31 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo AC

02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

02/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

02/03 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theater

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Foundry

02/05 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

02/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/08 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

02/09 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

02/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It

02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

02/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

* = no Creeping Death

