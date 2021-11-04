Menu
Charli XCX Announces New Album CRASH, Shares “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine & the Queens: Stream

Plus, she's mapped out a North American and European tour

charli xcx caroline polachek christine and the queens new shapes collaborative single music video stream
Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Christine and the Queens, photo courtesy of the artists
November 4, 2021 | 1:09pm ET

    Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Christine and the Queens have unveiled their new collaborative single “New Shapes.” The track will appear on Charli’s upcoming album CRASH, which she announced is slated to drop March 18th via Asylum Records/Warner Records UK. In making the announcement, the pop star noted that the forthcoming LP is “the fifth and final album in my record deal…”

    On the three-way collab, Charli and Christine each handle a synth-drenched verse while Polachek is responsible for the song’s bridge. “I don’t know why I got a tendency to run away/ Don’t know why I’m always pushing for a sweet escape/ Even though I feel so close/ I just can’t control how I feel,” Charli sings to open the track.

    Coinciding with the release of “New Shapes,” Charli also announced a run of US, Canadian, and European tour dates, kicking off March 26th at the Fox Theater in Oakland with stops across America through the end of April before she hops the pond. Presales for the tour start next Wednesday (November 10th) via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    “New Shapes” follows Charli’s “Good Ones,” which got a sickening reimagining for Halloween in the form of a drag performance video starring several queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

    Meanwhile, Polachek has been busy on the festival circuit, performing at both Outside Lands and Governors Ball in the midst of her ongoing North American headlining tour. (Grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.) Next year, she’s set to hit the road with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion as an opener on the former’s upcoming “Future Nostalgia Tour.”

    In September, Christine and the Queens dropped a new surprise EP, Joseph, with proceeds from the project going to benefit Global Citizen’s climate change initiatives. As part of Consequence‘s 2020 Annual Report, the pop singer otherwise known as Héloïse Letissier also sat down for a wide-ranging interview at the end of last year about how she approached the art of lockdown performances during quarantine.

    CRASH Artwork:

    crash charli xcx new album new shapes song single stream

    Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
    03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
    04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    05/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
    05/15 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy
    05/17 – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse
    05/18 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy
    05/19 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace
    05/21 – Norwich, England @ UEA
    05/22 – Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy
    05/23 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
    05/25 – Paris, France @ Trianon
    05/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
    05/28 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ronda Hall
    05/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra
    05/31 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
    06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
    06/07 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
    06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

