Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Christine and the Queens have unveiled their new collaborative single “New Shapes.” The track will appear on Charli’s upcoming album CRASH, which she announced is slated to drop March 18th via Asylum Records/Warner Records UK. In making the announcement, the pop star noted that the forthcoming LP is “the fifth and final album in my record deal…”
On the three-way collab, Charli and Christine each handle a synth-drenched verse while Polachek is responsible for the song’s bridge. “I don’t know why I got a tendency to run away/ Don’t know why I’m always pushing for a sweet escape/ Even though I feel so close/ I just can’t control how I feel,” Charli sings to open the track.
Coinciding with the release of “New Shapes,” Charli also announced a run of US, Canadian, and European tour dates, kicking off March 26th at the Fox Theater in Oakland with stops across America through the end of April before she hops the pond. Presales for the tour start next Wednesday (November 10th) via Ticketmaster.
“New Shapes” follows Charli’s “Good Ones,” which got a sickening reimagining for Halloween in the form of a drag performance video starring several queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Meanwhile, Polachek has been busy on the festival circuit, performing at both Outside Lands and Governors Ball in the midst of her ongoing North American headlining tour. (Grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.) Next year, she’s set to hit the road with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion as an opener on the former’s upcoming “Future Nostalgia Tour.”
In September, Christine and the Queens dropped a new surprise EP, Joseph, with proceeds from the project going to benefit Global Citizen’s climate change initiatives. As part of Consequence‘s 2020 Annual Report, the pop singer otherwise known as Héloïse Letissier also sat down for a wide-ranging interview at the end of last year about how she approached the art of lockdown performances during quarantine.
CRASH Artwork:
Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
05/15 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy
05/17 – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse
05/18 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy
05/19 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace
05/21 – Norwich, England @ UEA
05/22 – Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy
05/23 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
05/25 – Paris, France @ Trianon
05/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
05/28 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ronda Hall
05/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra
05/31 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
06/07 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound