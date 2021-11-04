Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Christine and the Queens have unveiled their new collaborative single “New Shapes.” The track will appear on Charli’s upcoming album CRASH, which she announced is slated to drop March 18th via Asylum Records/Warner Records UK. In making the announcement, the pop star noted that the forthcoming LP is “the fifth and final album in my record deal…”

On the three-way collab, Charli and Christine each handle a synth-drenched verse while Polachek is responsible for the song’s bridge. “I don’t know why I got a tendency to run away/ Don’t know why I’m always pushing for a sweet escape/ Even though I feel so close/ I just can’t control how I feel,” Charli sings to open the track.

Coinciding with the release of “New Shapes,” Charli also announced a run of US, Canadian, and European tour dates, kicking off March 26th at the Fox Theater in Oakland with stops across America through the end of April before she hops the pond. Presales for the tour start next Wednesday (November 10th) via Ticketmaster.

“New Shapes” follows Charli’s “Good Ones,” which got a sickening reimagining for Halloween in the form of a drag performance video starring several queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Meanwhile, Polachek has been busy on the festival circuit, performing at both Outside Lands and Governors Ball in the midst of her ongoing North American headlining tour. (Grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.) Next year, she’s set to hit the road with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion as an opener on the former’s upcoming “Future Nostalgia Tour.”

In September, Christine and the Queens dropped a new surprise EP, Joseph, with proceeds from the project going to benefit Global Citizen’s climate change initiatives. As part of Consequence‘s 2020 Annual Report, the pop singer otherwise known as Héloïse Letissier also sat down for a wide-ranging interview at the end of last year about how she approached the art of lockdown performances during quarantine.

CRASH Artwork:

Charli XCX 2022 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

04/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/28 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

05/15 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy

05/17 – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse

05/18 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy

05/19 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace

05/21 – Norwich, England @ UEA

05/22 – Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy

05/23 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

05/25 – Paris, France @ Trianon

05/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine

05/28 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ronda Hall

05/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

05/31 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

06/07 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

