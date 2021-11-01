Menu
Charli XCX Taps RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Queens for “Good Ones” Halloween Performance Video: Watch

Starring Asttina Mandella, A'Whora, Cherry Valentine, Krystal Versace, and Elektra Fence

charli xcx good ones drag performance video asttina mandella cherry valentine a'whora krystal versace elektra fence rupaul's drag race uk music video watch
Cherry Valentine, Krystal Versace, Asttina Mandella, A’Whora, and Elektra Fence in Charli XCX’s “Good Ones” drag performance video
November 1, 2021 | 9:10am ET

    UK, hun? Charli XCX has unveiled a new performance video of “Good Ones” just in time for Halloween starring a quintet of sickening drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

    Led by Asttina Mandella, the video also features her Season 2 sisters A’Whora and Cherry Valentine while the third season is represented by fashion plate Krystal Versace and early-ousted pocket rocket Elektra Fence.

    “Don’t want the kisses, unless they’re bitter/ I’m hooked on touches that leave me weaker/ I swear that I love nothing more than broke/ I always let the good ones go/ And baby, you couldn’t have loved me any better/ But doin’ this is all that I’ve known ever/ I want the bad ones, ’cause they’re all I know/ I always let the good ones go,” the queens lip sync the house down while serving choreography and stunting lewks in sparkly red and black ensembles.

    Watch the “Good Ones” drag performance video below.

    This is hardly A’Whora’s first collaboration with a pop star — back in April, the fashionista memorably appeared alongside besties (and United Kingdolls bandmates) Tayce and Bimini Bon-Boulash in the drag-tastic music video for Little Mix’s “Confetti.”

    Meanwhile, Charli XCX dropped the equally stunning, funeral chic music video for “Good Ones” in early September, kicking off her first new era in the wake of 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now. She’s since debuted the track live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also remixed Lady Gaga’s “911” with A.G. Cook for Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album.

