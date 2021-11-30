Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce US Co-Headlining Tour

In a collaborative move of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-sized proportions, Chicago will embark on a co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson next summer. The “rock and roll band with horns” and the Beach Boys founder will kick off their 25-date US tour in June 2022.

Unless you were going to gigs in the 1970s, this upcoming tour marks maybe one of the only times you’ll be able to hear Chicago’s hits like “Make Me Smile” and “25 or 6 to 4” alongside some Wilson/Beach Boys classics in a live capacity. And, to make things even more exciting, Wilson will be accompanied on stage by fellow Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Tickets go on this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via Ticketmaster. See the tour schedule below.

Wilson’s career was recently chronicled in the documentary, Long Promised Road. In addition to many well-known songs, the film’s soundtrack includes “Right Where I Belong,” a new collaboration between Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Wilson also recently released At My Piano, featuring reimaginings of Beach Boys classics.

Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

06/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre