Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce US Co-Headlining Tour

In a collaborative move of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-sized proportions, Chicago will embark on a co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson next summer. The “rock and roll band with horns” and the Beach Boys founder will kick off their 25-date US tour in June 2022.
Unless you were going to gigs in the 1970s, this upcoming tour marks maybe one of the only times you’ll be able to hear Chicago’s hits like “Make Me Smile” and “25 or 6 to 4” alongside some Wilson/Beach Boys classics in a live capacity. And, to make things even more exciting, Wilson will be accompanied on stage by fellow Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.
Tickets go on this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via Ticketmaster. See the tour schedule below.
Wilson’s career was recently chronicled in the documentary, Long Promised Road. In addition to many well-known songs, the film’s soundtrack includes “Right Where I Belong,” a new collaboration between Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Wilson also recently released At My Piano, featuring reimaginings of Beach Boys classics.
Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 Tour Dates:
06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
06/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre