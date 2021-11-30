Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce US Co-Headlining Tour

Menu
November 30, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

    In a collaborative move of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-sized proportions, Chicago will embark on a co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson next summer. The “rock and roll band with horns” and the Beach Boys founder will kick off their 25-date US tour in June 2022.

    Unless you were going to gigs in the 1970s, this upcoming tour marks maybe one of the only times you’ll be able to hear Chicago’s hits like “Make Me Smile” and “25 or 6 to 4” alongside some Wilson/Beach Boys classics in a live capacity. And, to make things even more exciting, Wilson will be accompanied on stage by fellow Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

    Tickets go on this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via Ticketmaster. See the tour schedule below.

    Wilson’s career was recently chronicled in the documentary, Long Promised RoadIn addition to many well-known songs, the  film’s soundtrack includes “Right Where I Belong,” a new collaboration between Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Wilson also recently released At My Piano, featuring reimaginings of Beach Boys classics.

    Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    06/10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    06/11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    06/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
    06/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    06/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    07/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

