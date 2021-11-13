Menu
Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Found Dead

The family is "awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death"

Chris Daughtry with daughter Hannah
Chris Daughtry with daughter Hannah in 2010, photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
November 13, 2021 | 12:10pm ET

    Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, was found dead at her home in Nashville on Friday.

    The family is “awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” Hannah’s mother, Deanna, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Our hearts are broken.”

    In light of the tragedy, “all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed,” the singer said. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”

    Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, who met in 2000, also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

    Daughtry had just kicked off their “Dearly Beloved Tour” with Sevendust and Tremonti earlier this month.

