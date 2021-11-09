Menu
Claud Announces 2022 Headlining Tour, Shares “Tommy”: Stream

The bedroom pop breakout embarks on a headlining tour next spring

Claud 2022 tour dates new song tommy stream
Claud, photo by Kris Lori
November 9, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Claud is hitting the road — again. Fresh off a stint opening for Bleachers and an appearance at Outside Lands, the former Artist of the Month has announced a headlining trek for next spring. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve also shared a new single, “Tommy.”

    The bedroom pop breakout shared their debut LP Super Monster back in February on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. The North American tour officially kicks off a year after the album’s release, starting in Montreal on February 22nd.

    It will make stops in cities like Portland, San Francisco, Nashville, and more before wrapping up in Brooklyn on March 28th. Singer-songwriter Alix Page opens the first few dates, while pop wunderkind KALI opens the remainder of the tour.

    Related Video

    Written with Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, the foreboding lullaby “Tommy” follows in the vulnerable vein of “Driver’s License” and Super Monster with soft, melancholy guitar and Claud’s reverb-heavy vocals.

    “I’m the drink that you keep filling and spilling on your hands/ You can clean it up like nothing happened,” sings the 21-year-old artist. “When you say my name, it don’t hold the weight like it does when you talk about Tommy.”

    Listen to “Tommy” below, followed by Claud’s full schedule of tour dates.

    Claud 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/22 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere ^
    02/23 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^
    02/25 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch ^
    02/26 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^
    02/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^
    03/01 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^
    03/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
    03/04 — Portland, OR @ Holocene *
    03/06 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Second Stage *
    03/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
    03/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
    03/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
    03/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) *
    03/16 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
    03/21 — Nashville, TN @ Mercury Lounge *
    03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
    03/24 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage *
    03/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit *
    03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *
    03/27 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
    03/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

    ^ = w/ Alix Page
    * = w/ KALI

