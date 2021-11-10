Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)”: Stream

The second new song released in advance of the band's as-yet-untitled 10th album

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021
Coheed and Cambria, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 10, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

    Coheed and Cambria have served up a new song, “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord),” as well as an accompanying animated lyric video. The track follows up the band’s August single, “Shoulders,” and comes ahead of Coheed’s much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

    On “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord),” Coheed and Cambria display their penchant for progressive rock, with shifting dynamics, a doomy instrumental breakdown and Claudio Sanchez’s creative storytelling.

    “‘Rise, Naianasha’ explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on — you need to become the destroyer,” Sanchez said of the genesis of “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord).”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Coheed and Cambria recently closed out their co-headlining tour with The Used. As of now, the band has no tour dates on their itinerary. Coheed’s as-yet-untitled new album, which will mark their 10th studio set, is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

    Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021
     Editor's Pick
    Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez on Navigating the Pandemic, 2021 Tour, and New Music

    Speaking with Heavy Consequence, Sanchez said of the new album, “It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed and Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.

    Watch the lyric video for “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

moses sumney live from blackalachia new album

Moses Sumney Announces New Album Live from Blackalachia, Shares "Bystanders (in space)": Stream

November 10, 2021

avril lavigne bite me new single stream

Avril Lavigne Drops New Single "Bite Me": Stream

November 10, 2021

Pom Pom Squad Share New Song "Until It Stops" Produced by illuminati hotties: Stream

November 10, 2021

nell smith flaming lips origins the ship song nick cave cover

Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips Share the Origins of Nick Cave Cover "The Ship Song": Exclusive

November 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale