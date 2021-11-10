Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)”: Stream

Coheed and Cambria have served up a new song, “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord),” as well as an accompanying animated lyric video. The track follows up the band’s August single, “Shoulders,” and comes ahead of Coheed’s much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

On “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord),” Coheed and Cambria display their penchant for progressive rock, with shifting dynamics, a doomy instrumental breakdown and Claudio Sanchez’s creative storytelling.

“‘Rise, Naianasha’ explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on — you need to become the destroyer,” Sanchez said of the genesis of “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord).”

Coheed and Cambria recently closed out their co-headlining tour with The Used. As of now, the band has no tour dates on their itinerary. Coheed’s as-yet-untitled new album, which will mark their 10th studio set, is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

Speaking with Heavy Consequence, Sanchez said of the new album, “It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed and Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.

Watch the lyric video for “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” below.

