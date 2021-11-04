Menu
Consequence Shop’s New Wavvy Collection Brings a Groovy Look to Our Logo

T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and crop tops are now available

Consequence Staff
November 4, 2021 | 10:50am ET

    The pop culture publication you love just got groovier. Fresh looks are rolling out on the Consequence Shop with our new Wavvy Collection.

    These new designs feature the Consequence logo cascading down in a wave of colors, giving a retro feel to your favorite website. What’s more, we’ve expanded our apparel offerings with this line, introducing for the first time crop top T-shirts (available in black with a pink-to-blue rainbow, and black or white with a blue-to-yellow fade) and unisex crewneck sweatshirts (black or white with a blue-to-yellow fade).

    Plus, we’re offering this new look in a number of different unisex T-shirt variations: steel blue, green, mauve, tan, and black and dust heather. Each shirt features a different color combination on the logo, so check them all out to find our favorite.

    For those with a somewhat heavier disposition, you can also shop our new Hell’s a Beach collection. With a metal guitarist chilling out on the coast of Hell, this design is available on T-shirts and hoodies.

    Get all these new products now at the Consequence Shop or by using the Buy-Now buttons below.

