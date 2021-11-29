Courtney Barnett Kicks Off Her North American Tour in the Desert: Photos and Recap

Joshua Tree got a real treat this past Saturday evening (November 27th), as Courtney Barnett kicked off her North American tour at the renowned Pappy and Harriet’s. Consequence was on site to catch all of the action; check out our full gallery of photos below.

The Pioneertown, California restaurant and venue was fitting for the energy Barnett brings to her live shows. The show was also outdoors, so the only light shining down on attendees was that of gleaming stars.

First, opener Azniv Korkejian — better known by her stage name Bedouine — produced a sound that combined ‘60s folk and ‘70s country, accompanied by her absolutely mesmerizing voice. They gave you the feeling like you were right at home with a hot cup of tea, by the fire, wrapped in a blanket.

Then it was time for the main attraction of the night. Barnett came in hot, starting off the show with songs from her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. As she ripped through the live debut of “Sunfair Sundown” and LP single “If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight,” the crowd was singing every word right along with her.

This was Barnett and her band’s first show Stateside since COVID hit — they last played Los Angeles in February 2020 — and you could see the joy in her smile. In between songs, Barnett also reminisced about playing Pappy and Harriet’s in January 2020.

The singer wound down with “Pedestrian at Best,” which felt like a punch to the gut. A mosh pit quickly formed, and you could tell no one wanted the show to end. Alas, Barnett wrapped the set with “Oh The Night” and “Before You Gotta Go.” A perfect ending to a beautiful night under the stars.

Catch Courtney Barnett on her USA and Canada tour through February 2022, tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Tonight (November 29th), Barnett will perform at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

Setlist:

Avant Gardener

Sunfair Sundown

If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight

Small Poppies

Need a Little Time

Rae Street

Elevator Operator

Here’s the Thing

Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party

Turning Green

Nameless, Faceless

Depreston

Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

History Eraser

Pedestrian at Best

Encore:

Oh The Night

Before You Gotta Go

