Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Courtney Barnett Kicks Off Her North American Tour in the Desert: Photos and Recap

The Australian singer-songwriter returned to the US stage for the first time since February 2020

courtney barnett concert review
Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 29, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    Joshua Tree got a real treat this past Saturday evening (November 27th), as Courtney Barnett kicked off her North American tour at the renowned Pappy and Harriet’s. Consequence was on site to catch all of the action; check out our full gallery of photos below.

    The Pioneertown, California restaurant and venue was fitting for the energy Barnett brings to her live shows. The show was also outdoors, so the only light shining down on attendees was that of gleaming stars.

    First, opener Azniv Korkejian — better known by her stage name Bedouine — produced a sound that combined ‘60s folk and ‘70s country, accompanied by her absolutely mesmerizing voice. They gave you the feeling like you were right at home with a hot cup of tea, by the fire, wrapped in a blanket.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Then it was time for the main attraction of the night. Barnett came in hot, starting off the show with songs from her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. As she ripped through the live debut of “Sunfair Sundown” and LP single “If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight,” the crowd was singing every word right along with her.

    This was Barnett and her band’s first show Stateside since COVID hit — they last played Los Angeles in February 2020 — and you could see the joy in her smile. In between songs, Barnett also reminisced about playing Pappy and Harriet’s in January 2020.

    courtney barnett interview
     Editor's Pick
    Courtney Barnett on “Finding Joy Amongst the Mess” with Her New Album Things Take Time, Take Time

    The singer wound down with “Pedestrian at Best,” which felt like a punch to the gut. A mosh pit quickly formed, and you could tell no one wanted the show to end. Alas, Barnett wrapped the set with “Oh The Night” and “Before You Gotta Go.” A perfect ending to a beautiful night under the stars.

    Advertisement

    Catch Courtney Barnett on her USA and Canada tour through February 2022, tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Tonight (November 29th), Barnett will perform at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Setlist:

    Avant Gardener
    Sunfair Sundown
    If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight
    Small Poppies
    Need a Little Time
    Rae Street
    Elevator Operator
    Here’s the Thing
    Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
    Turning Green
    Nameless, Faceless
    Depreston
    Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
    History Eraser
    Pedestrian at Best

    Encore:

    Oh The Night
    Before You Gotta Go

    Photos:

    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado
    Courtney Barnett, photo by Nicholas Regalado

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mastodon Opeth Zeal & Ardor photo gallery

In Photos: Mastodon, Opeth, and Zeal & Ardor Bring the Metal Thunder to New York City

November 24, 2021

The Flaming Lips Bubble Photos

In Case You're Not Aware, The Flaming Lips Have Been Performing Inside Giant Bubbles and We've Got Pics

November 16, 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Photo Gallery: Metallica, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and More

November 16, 2021

Tyler The Creator Day N Vegas

Day N Vegas 2021 Sunday Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert and More

November 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Courtney Barnett Kicks Off Her North American Tour in the Desert: Photos and Recap

Menu Shop Search Sale