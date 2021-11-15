Courtney Barnett Performs “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” on Ellen: Watch

Courtney Barnett stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday (November 15th) to promote her masterful new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. During her performance, the Australian singer-songwriter played the album cut, “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To.”

While joined on stage by Things Take Time co-producer Stella Mozgawa on drums, Cate Le Bon on bass, and Zach Dawes on keys, Barnett delivered an excellent rendition of the track, which covers themes of gratitude and the progression of life toward death. “A baby is born/ As a man lay dying,” she sings on the second verse. “As a man lay dying/ And so on it goes.”

Watch Courtney Barnett’s Ellen performance of “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

In her review of Things Take Time, contributing editor Mary Siroky described the idea of “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” as “deeply and truly relatable” while praising the album for blending “the humor, sadness, and hope of a moment in time and calls it life.” While speaking to Consequence for a recent interview, Barnett explained her latest effort is about “finding joy amongst the mess.”

Things Take Time, Take Time is the follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Later this month, Barnett heads out on headlining North American tour continuing through early 2022. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement