Marilyn Manson and DaBaby Receive Album of the Year Grammy Nominations Due to Rule Change

Thanks to a new rule change, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby each have the opportunity to take home their first Grammy next year. They are both nominated for appearing on Kanye West’s latest effort, Donda, which received a nod for Album of the Year.

Prior to an amendment announced by The Recording Academy in late May, only contributors credited on at least 33% of the album’s playing time were eligible in the prestigious category. This restriction was lifted with the intent of acknowledging the work of traditionally overlooked collaborators like songwriters, producers, and engineers, who often go unrecognized for their key participation in recording an album.

As a byproduct, two of the more toxic figures in music are eligible to pick up a Grammy win next year. West recruited DaBaby and Manson to appear on “Jail pt 2,” previewing their controversial features by bringing them out during a Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field in late August. DaBaby also is nominated in the category for his appearance on Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

In Manson’s case, the rock star has been accused by multiple women of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, DaBaby delivered a homophobic and misogynistic rant during his Rolling Loud Miami set in late July, leading to him quickly being dropped from a number of major music festivals.

However, the latter’s career is seemingly back on track. After returning to the Rolling Loud stage in New York City, he is set to embark on a headlining tour with the full support of the live music brand.

Marilyn Manson and DaBaby aren’t the only controversial Grammy nominations; Louis C.K., who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, is up for Best Comedy Album.

