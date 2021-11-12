Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Damon Albarn Shares New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows: Stream

The Gorillaz member's sophomore solo LP

damon albarn the nearer the fountain the more pure the stream flows released stream
Damon Albarn, photo by Linda Brownlee
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 12, 2021 | 3:11pm ET

    The latest album from Damon Albarn is here. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, the sophomore solo record from the Gorillaz and Blur frontman, is out today via Transgressive. Originally conceptualized as an orchestral piece, Albarn revisited the material during the pandemic, fleshing it out into a full-blown project.

    At 11 tracks, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows explores themes of fragility, loss, emergence, and rebirth. “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist,” Albarn said in a press release.

    Unlike the straightforward Britpop he makes with Blur or the trip-hop-meets-rock groove of Gorillaz, The Nearer the Fountain sees Albarn adopt more orchestral and classical elements. But since this is still a Damon Albarn album, even those more traditional influences morph into a left-field, experimental aesthetic. The Nearer the Fountain includes the singles “Particles,” “Royal Mountain Blue,” and the title track, and you can purchase physical copies here. Stream it on Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Albarn’s last solo album was 2014’s Everyday Robots. He’ll be promoting the new album when he goes on tour in Europe next year; you can get tickets at Ticketmaster. He also recently discussed the making of his new album on an episode of Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With….

    The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Artwork:

    damon albarn releases the nearer the fountain the more pure the stream flows stream

    Advertisement

    The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Tracklist:
    01. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
    02. The Cormorant
    03. Royal Morning Blue
    04. Combustion
    05. Daft Wader
    06. Darkness to Light
    07. Esja
    08. The Tower of Montevideo
    09. Giraffe Trumpet Sea
    10. Polaris
    11. Particles

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

NHC two new songs

NHC (Members of Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction) Share New Songs "Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes": Stream

November 12, 2021

Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Fighting Demons Shares Lead Single "Already Dead": Stream

November 12, 2021

MO 2022

MØ Announces New Album Motordrome, Shares Tracks "Brad Pitt" and "Goosebumps": Stream

November 12, 2021

Puscifer Live Albums

Puscifer Release Recent Livestream Concerts as Soundtrack Albums: Stream

November 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Damon Albarn Shares New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale