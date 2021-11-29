Dave Grohl Covers Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” to Kick Off New Hanukkah Cover Song Series with Greg Kurstin

For the second year running, Dave Grohl is celebrating Hanukkah by teaming up with producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists. To kick off the song series, Grohl and Kurstin are tackling Lisa Loeb’s hit “Stay (I Missed You).”

The song’s corresponding video alternates between scenes of Grohl, wearing a dress, gently singing the opening of each verse, and Grohl, with his faced pressed up against the camera, screaming the rest of the song’s lyrics. Watch it below.

The inaugural edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions saw them cover songs by Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”), and The Velvet Underground (“Rock and Roll”).

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s been an especially busy year for Grohl, who released a new album with Foo Fighters, published a memoir, got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, and set the release date for a feature film.