Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Bowie’s Lost Album Toy Gets First-Ever Commercial Release: Stream

The elusive album was originally recorded in 2001

david bowie toy gets first commercial release stream
David Bowie, photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 26, 2021 | 12:09am ET

    Between his early masterpieces like Hunky Dory and his 26th and final album Blackstarit shouldn’t come as a surprise that David Bowie made plenty of music that fell through the cracks or never saw a proper release. But Ziggy Stardust devotees will be happy to know that ToyBowie’s elusive 2001 album, has finally received its proper commercial release today.

    Toy arrives as part of an archival box set titled Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001). Bowie recorded it in 2001, in the aftermath of his 2000 Glastonbury performance. His intent with Toy was to reimagine some of his earlier recordings with a full band and then surprise-release the record, but when his label EMI/Virgin squashed those plans, Bowie signed to Columbia, ditched Toy altogether, and moved along to making his 2002 album Heathen. Some of the Heathen tracks were originally intended for Toy, which was eventually leaked in 2011, but today marks the album’s first official release.

    Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy,” said Bowie producer Mark Plati in a statement. “It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective — a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say ‘Mark, this is our album’ — I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I’m happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us.” Stream Toy via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Following its inclusion in the archival box set, Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001), Toy will receive a standalone release as a multi-disc set called TOY:BOX on January 7th.

    In more Bowie news, the iconic musician will be further memorialized in a forthcoming documentary by filmmaker Brett Morgen, who pored over thousands of hours of unseen concert footage for the project.

    Advertisement

    Toy Artwork:

    David Bowie Toy artwork

    Toy Tracklist:
    01. I Dig Everything
    02. You’ve Got a Habit Of Leaving
    03. The London Boys
    04. Karma Man
    05. Conversation Piece
    06. Shadow Man
    07. Let Me Sleep Beside You
    08. Hole In the Ground
    09. Baby Loves That Way
    10. Can’t Help Thinking About Me
    11. Silly Boy Blue

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nell smith the flaming lips where the viaduct looms nick cave covers album stream

Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips Release Nick Cave Covers Album Where the Viaduct Looms: Stream

November 26, 2021

licorice pizza paul thomas anderson original motion picture soundtrack jonny greenwood stream

Paul Thomas Anderson Unveils Licorice Pizza Soundtrack with New Jonny Greenwood Song: Stream

November 26, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: 200 Stab Wounds, Archspire, Cave Bastard, Dream Unending, Human, Stormkeep, The Temple, and Tower

November 24, 2021

SUNMI Jessi Remix Ed Sheeran

SUNMI Recruits Jessi for Epic Remix of Ed Sheeran's "Shivers": Stream

November 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Bowie's Lost Album Toy Gets First-Ever Commercial Release: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale