Day N Vegas 2021 Recap: Kendrick Lamar Returns, Doja Cat Reigns and More Highlights

The second edition of Goldenvoice’s hotly-anticipated Day N Vegas Festival brought a range of performances from hip-hop and R&B acts to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for three nights over the November 12th-14th weekend.

On the heels of the November 5th crowd surge and mass-casualty event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, the hours leading into Day N Vegas took a cautionary tone. Earlier in the week, Scott pulled out of his night two headlining slot at DNV and was replaced by Post Malone; news outlets clamored to inform the public of the festival’s safety plan and organizers made additional checks and balances on crowd control.

While the emphasis on fan safety struck a hyper-vigilant chord, the event was incident free and high on big moments, wrapping up a short but sweet ’21 festival season with all eyes on what ’22 might bring.

Some artists dialed it in with nearly identical sets to Outside Lands and Lollapalooza. For others, it was a triumphant comeback after the pandemic hiatus with full-release theatrical feats, new music and deep dives into the archive. For many, it signified their Las Vegas debut.

Here are the moods, moments and vibes from three 50-degree nights in the desert. For more, check out our exclusive photo galleries from Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3.