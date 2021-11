The 2021 edition of Day N Vegas in fabulous Las Vegas wrapped up on Sunday (November 14th) with performances from Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Morray, Snoh Aalegra, Joey Bada$$, SiR and many more.

Check out photographer Travis Ball’s gallery from day three of Day N Vegas below, and stay tuned for our full recap of the weekend. You can also revisit our gallery from Day 1 here, and Day 2 here.

