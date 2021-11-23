Menu
DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Shows Pups Helping Heroes During Ruff Times: Watch

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna

DC League of Super-Pets trailer
DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures)
November 23, 2021 | 2:50pm ET

    Call it Mission Impawsibble: Superman’s dog Krypto teams up with a ragtag band of shelter pets to save the Justice League in the new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets.

    The preview opens with Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) attempting to wake his out-of-this-world owner Clark Kent (John Krasinski) for a super walk. We find out that while Krypto is loyal, kind, and capable of flight, he has trouble relating to more Earthly dogs, leaving him somewhat lonely. But when Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) contrives to capture the Justice League, it falls on Krypto to save the day — with a little help.

    Something small, bright and red explodes in a room full of caged animals, granting them superpowers. The dog Ace (Kevin Hart) becomes indestructible, the pig PB (Vanessa Bayer) gains the ability to expand in size, the turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne) develops impossible speed, and the squirrel Chip (Diego Luna) shoots electricity. They’ll save the world once they’re done drinking out of the toilet, and you can watch them in the trailer below.

    Directed by Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) and Sam Levine (Wreck-It Ralph), DC League of Super-Pets is set to arrive May 20th, 2022. It co-stars Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil in yet-to-be revealed roles.

