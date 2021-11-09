R.I.P. Dean Stockwell, Quantum Leap and Blue Velvet Actor Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, the Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated actor whose career spanned six decades and included classic roles in both film and television, has died at the age of 85.

According to Deadline, Stockwell passed away of natural causes in the early morning of November 7th.

On-screen, Stockwell appeared in films including David Lynch’s Dune and Blue Velvet (where he famously lip-synced Roy Orbinson’s “In Dreams”), Paris, Texas, To Live and Die in L.A., and Beverly Hills Cop II. His role as Tony “The Tiger” Russo in Jonathan Demme’s 1988 crime comedy Married to the Mob earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Beginning in 1989, Stockwell played Rear Admiral Al Calavicci in the beloved sci-fi television series Quantum Leap. Over the course of the show’s five season run, Stockwell received four Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In the late 90s, Stockwell appeared in Air Force One opposite Harrison Ford as well as in Francis Ford Coppola’s legal drama The Rainmaker.

Stockwell’s final noteworthy role came in SciFi Channel’s revival of Battlestar Galactica, which ran from 2004 to 2009.

A native of North Hollywood, Stockwell was born into a family of entertainers; his father, Harry Stockwell, was the voice of Prince Charming in Snow White. As a youth, Stockwell was a go-to child actor for MGM, appearing in films alongside Frank Sinatra, Grace Kelly, and Gregory Peck. His performance in the 1957 Broadway adaptation of Compulsion and its subsequent 1959 film culminated in Stockwell being awarded Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

By his late 20s, however, Stockwell became disenchanted with acting and temporarily left Hollywood. As an active member of the Topanga Canyon hippie subculture, he became close friends with artists including George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He returned to acting in the late 1960s — and the rest was history.

