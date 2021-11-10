Menu
Demi Lovato Says They’ve “Made Contact” with Aliens, Would “Absolutely” Date an ET

"It's not been in like, the 'E.T. phone home,' type of sense, but I made contact by meditating"

demi lovato dating aliens ets extraterrestrials
Demi Lovato, photo by Angelo Kritikos
November 10, 2021 | 5:53pm ET

    Normal humans may not always understand Demi Lovato, but the singer is open to broadening their horizons. In a new interview on Face to Face with Becky G, Lovato said they had “made contact” with other lifeforms and would “absolutely” be willing to date an extraterrestrial.

    “I have made contact,” Lovato said. “It’s not been in like, the ‘E.T. phone home,’ type of sense, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that weren’t there when I started meditating.”

    Becky G then asked, “If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?”

    “Yes, absolutely,” Lovato laughed. “I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and their human bullshit. I am so over it! Bring me an alien!” the singer said, temporarily forgetting their previous remarks suggesting that “aliens is a derogatory term.” They added, “Bring me an ET!”

    Elsewhere, Lovato spoke about coming up with the name for her new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. “Well, 4D. You know, if we all were to expand our consciousness, where would that take humanity? And it would take us into another dimension. We live in 3D, and 4D is the next one.” Check out the full conversation below.

    Last week, Lovato became an ambassador for Gaia, a video subscription service that hosts content about everything from yoga to lizard people to anti-vax and QAnon conspiracy theories.

