Demi Lovato Pushes Sex Toys and Lizard People Conspiracies in Very Weird Week

Whether you’re trying to experience the vibrations of a higher consciousness, or you prefer your vibrations somewhat lower down, Demi Lovato has got you covered after a weird week in branded opportunities. The singer began by becoming an official ambassador for Gaia, a conspiracy hub that has been deplatformed from leading social media sites for spreading anti-vax and QAnon misinformation, and the week of sponsorships peaked climaxed ended with a new sex toy called the Demi Wand.

Anyone rooting for Lovato or the sanity of their fans has to be concerned about the connection to Gaia. As the site noted in a press release announcing the partnership last week, “Lovato brings one of the world’s largest social media followings to Gaia’s burgeoning network of conscious brand ambassadors.” To be fair, Gaia hosts plenty of yoga content on their subscription video service, but it also shows how quickly American yoga culture can devolve into, “Who needs a COVID-19 vaccine when you’ve got essential oils?”

Lovato is clearly attracted to the parts of Gaia that your science teacher warned you about. “Thrilled to be a @WeAreGaia ambassador,” they posted to their 118 million Instagram followers. “Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me!”

The pop star’s fans can watch one free video about an “ancient space program,” which continues Lovato’s fascination with extra-terrestrials — just don’t call them ‘aliens.’ Via The Daily Beast, Lovato’s handpicked favorites also include a series that suggests the lost city of Atlantis was real, as well as “Ancient Civilizations,” which posits that before the development of human society, Earth was ruled by giants and lizard-like “reptilian” people.

Gaia claims to have more than 750,000 members, and that number seems to be growing after it became a “hub for QAnon influencers,” who have been pushed off more mainstream platforms. So while it would be incorrect to say that Lovato has endorsed QAnon or anti-vax conspiracies, they certainly don’t have an issue putting their name next to such content.

All of this doing-your-own-research video watching can be hard, which is why Lovato is also investing in some toe-curling de-stressors. “Introducing the Demi Wand!” they wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.” The $79 vibrator is available in tan or yellow, and can be purchased through Bellesa Boutique.

Last month, Lovato encouraged people to stop calling extra-terrestrials aliens because that term is “derogatory,” leading astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to respond that aliens “have no feelings.”