Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on How His Covers Album, Imposter, Is His Most Personal Record Yet

"This is probably the closest I've come to showing you who I am"

Kyle Meredith with Dave Gahan, photo by Spencer Ostrander
Consequence Staff
November 8, 2021 | 12:46pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Imposter, his new album with Soulsavers that finds him covering some of his all-time favorite songs that speak to his current moment in life.

    The alt legend discusses recording songs by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Mark Lanagan, PJ Harvey, and Cat Power as his own confessional. As he does with the Harvey and Power tracks, Gahan tells us about the differences for him when it comes to singing a song from a female perspective. Plus, he tips us off that he also recorded a version of Cat Power’s “Manhattan” that may be released later.

    Listen to Dave Gahan on this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

