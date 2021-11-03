Destroyer Announce 2022 North American Tour

Destroyer released their latest album, Have We Met, back in January 2020, and launched a supporting tour the following month. Of course, that trek was cut short by the pandemic, and the band has been waiting to return to the road ever since. Well, the time has finally come, as Destroyer have announced a fresh round of 2022 tour dates.

The North American leg launches April 22nd in Vancouver, with scheduled stops including Salt Lake City, Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Austin, and Fort Worth. Things will wrap up exactly one month after they start on May 22nd at Portland, Oregon’s Revolution Hall.

The full itinerary can be found below, and tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In addition to the new dates, Destroyer have shared the Have We Met tour documentary, capturing some of the few shows they were actually able to play pre-COVID. This isn’t your typical music doc, however, as the “ambient” 30-minute piece is described as “like ASMR for the soul.”

Directed by David Galloway, the short film takes viewers through the mundanity of touring life, such as rolling up posters for the merch table, doing laundry between gigs, and Destroyer’s Dan Bejar eating a sub. Life on the road isn’t all glamour and rock and roll, after all.

Watch the Have We Met doc ahead.

Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

04/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

05/14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

05/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

