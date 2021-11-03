Destroyer Announce 2022 North American Tour

Destroyer released their latest album, Have We Met, back in January 2020, and launched a supporting tour the following month. Of course, that trek was cut short by the pandemic, and the band has been waiting to return to the road ever since. Well, the time has finally come, as Destroyer have announced a fresh round of 2022 tour dates.
The North American leg launches April 22nd in Vancouver, with scheduled stops including Salt Lake City, Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Austin, and Fort Worth. Things will wrap up exactly one month after they start on May 22nd at Portland, Oregon’s Revolution Hall.
The full itinerary can be found below, and tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
In addition to the new dates, Destroyer have shared the Have We Met tour documentary, capturing some of the few shows they were actually able to play pre-COVID. This isn’t your typical music doc, however, as the “ambient” 30-minute piece is described as “like ASMR for the soul.”
Directed by David Galloway, the short film takes viewers through the mundanity of touring life, such as rolling up posters for the merch table, doing laundry between gigs, and Destroyer’s Dan Bejar eating a sub. Life on the road isn’t all glamour and rock and roll, after all.
Watch the Have We Met doc ahead.
Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
04/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
05/14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
05/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall