Destroyer Announce 2022 North American Tour

Plus, watch an "ambient" documentary capturing the pre-COVID Have We Met tour dates

November 3, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Destroyer released their latest album, Have We Met, back in January 2020, and launched a supporting tour the following month. Of course, that trek was cut short by the pandemic, and the band has been waiting to return to the road ever since. Well, the time has finally come, as Destroyer have announced a fresh round of 2022 tour dates.

    The North American leg launches April 22nd in Vancouver, with scheduled stops including Salt Lake City, Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Austin, and Fort Worth. Things will wrap up exactly one month after they start on May 22nd at Portland, Oregon’s Revolution Hall.

    The full itinerary can be found below, and tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Related Video

    In addition to the new dates, Destroyer have shared the Have We Met tour documentary, capturing some of the few shows they were actually able to play pre-COVID. This isn’t your typical music doc, however, as the “ambient” 30-minute piece is described as “like ASMR for the soul.”

    Directed by David Galloway, the short film takes viewers through the mundanity of touring life, such as rolling up posters for the merch table, doing laundry between gigs, and Destroyer’s Dan Bejar eating a sub. Life on the road isn’t all glamour and rock and roll, after all.

    Watch the Have We Met doc ahead.

    Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    04/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
    04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    04/27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
    04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
    04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
    05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    05/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
    05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    05/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
    05/14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    05/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    05/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    05/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    05/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Destroyer Announce 2022 North American Tour

