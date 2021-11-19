Menu
Drake Becomes First Artist to Have Two Albums Spend 400 Weeks Each on the Billboard 200

Drizzy sets another record with Take Care and Nothing Was the Same

drake sets record two albums 400 weeks on the billboard 200
Drake, photo courtesy of the artist
November 19, 2021 | 3:17pm ET

    Because his cap doesn’t already have enough feathers, Drake has yet another world record to add to his plumage. According to Chart Data (via Twitter), the rapper has become the first artist in history to have multiple studio albums spend at least 400 weeks each on the Billboard 200. The two albums in question are his back-to-back gems, 2011’s Take Care and 2013’s Nothing Was the Same.

    The achievement comes as the latter album joined the 400 Club earlier this week. Take Care, meanwhile, just spent its 454th week on the charts, sitting just 18 weeks behind the current all-time hip-hop record holder, Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. And you thought Drake squashing his beef with Kanye was the biggest thing he’d do this week.

    As the RIAA’s highest-certified digital singles artist in the US, Drake has plenty of records to his name already: He has the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in history (beating the Glee cast), the most simultaneously charted songs in a single week, and more top 10 singles than any other artist.

    Back in March, Drake earned his eighth No. 1 hit with “What’s Next,” joining The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only artists to occupy the top three spots at once. He remains the only artist to debut three songs in all three top spots, with “What’s Next” being followed by “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and the Rick Ross-assisted “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” He even once got an Abbey Road tattoo to commemorate besting the Beatles’ record of five simultaneous Top 100 singles; in true Drizzy fashion, however, the ink includes him waving at the Fab Four.

    Drake’s last album was September’s Certified Lover Boywhich, of course, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. See if your favorite Drake track made Consequence’s list of his 10 best songs.

