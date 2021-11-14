In the hours following the tragic events at Astroworld, Drake hosted an after-party at Dave and Buster’s, and then spent $1 million dollars at a strip club.

According to social media posts from associates of the Toronto rapper, Drake hit the Houston strip club Area 29 on Saturday night (via blogTO).

In one video posted by DJ Akademiks, a group of female dancers are heard saying, “Thanks, Drake!”

In another video posted by Area 29, dollar bills are seen on the floor of the venue. “2 floors covered with money and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy,” reads the accompanying caption. Area 29 also thanked Drake in a since deleted post.

Drake served as a special guests during Travis Scott’s ill-fated Astroworld performance. He addressed the tragedy in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, writing, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The events of Astroworld left nine people dead and hundreds injured. Drake is the defendant in several civil lawsuits, with one plaintiff accusing both him and Travis Scott of inciting the crowd into actions that left the concert-goer “severely injured.”

Consequence has reached out to Drake’s representatives for comment.