Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

The prog-metal veterans will embark on the North American outing in early February

Dream Theater
Dream Theater (photo by Rayon Richards)
November 16, 2021 | 4:28pm ET

    Back in September, Dream Theater announced that they were postponing their fall 2021 tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, the progressive-metal band has announced a full itinerary of rescheduled dates for 2022.

    “Playing music for our fans is all we ever want to do,” the band said in a statement regarding the postponement. “We look forward to seeing each and every one of our fans as soon as possible. We wish it could have been sooner, but we are counting the days until we can see you all again.”

    The 2022 tour will set off February 2nd in Mesa, Arizona, at the Mesa Arts Center, and run through a March 21st date in Austin, Texas, at The Moody Theater. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Dream Theater will be out in support of their recently released album A View From the Top of the World. The LP debuted high on a range of charts, including at No. 1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums tally.

    “Dream Theater continue to possess some of rock’s most talented musicians, and their skills are displayed throughout this seven-song offering,” Heavy Consequence stated in our review of the album.

    View the full list of rescheduled Dream Theater tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Dream Theater 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/02 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    02/04 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
    02/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center
    02/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mavericks Center
    02/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
    02/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
    02/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Icon
    02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater
    02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life
    02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    02/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    02/23 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    02/25 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater at Boch Center
    02/26 – Quebec, Quebec @ Grand Theatre de Quebec
    02/27 – Ottawa, Ontario @ National Arts Center
    03/01 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
    03/02 – Toronto, Ontario Meridian Hall
    03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
    03/05 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
    03/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
    03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/09 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie
    03/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
    03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy
    03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry
    03/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
    03/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    03/18 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
    03/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

