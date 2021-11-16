Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Back in September, Dream Theater announced that they were postponing their fall 2021 tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, the progressive-metal band has announced a full itinerary of rescheduled dates for 2022.
“Playing music for our fans is all we ever want to do,” the band said in a statement regarding the postponement. “We look forward to seeing each and every one of our fans as soon as possible. We wish it could have been sooner, but we are counting the days until we can see you all again.”
The 2022 tour will set off February 2nd in Mesa, Arizona, at the Mesa Arts Center, and run through a March 21st date in Austin, Texas, at The Moody Theater. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Dream Theater will be out in support of their recently released album A View From the Top of the World. The LP debuted high on a range of charts, including at No. 1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums tally.
“Dream Theater continue to possess some of rock’s most talented musicians, and their skills are displayed throughout this seven-song offering,” Heavy Consequence stated in our review of the album.
View the full list of rescheduled Dream Theater tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Dream Theater 2022 Tour Dates:
02/02 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
02/04 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
02/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center
02/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mavericks Center
02/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
02/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
02/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Icon
02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater
02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life
02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/23 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
02/25 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater at Boch Center
02/26 – Quebec, Quebec @ Grand Theatre de Quebec
02/27 – Ottawa, Ontario @ National Arts Center
03/01 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
03/02 – Toronto, Ontario Meridian Hall
03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
03/05 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
03/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/09 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie
03/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry
03/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
03/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
03/18 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
03/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater