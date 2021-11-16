Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Back in September, Dream Theater announced that they were postponing their fall 2021 tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, the progressive-metal band has announced a full itinerary of rescheduled dates for 2022.

“Playing music for our fans is all we ever want to do,” the band said in a statement regarding the postponement. “We look forward to seeing each and every one of our fans as soon as possible. We wish it could have been sooner, but we are counting the days until we can see you all again.”

The 2022 tour will set off February 2nd in Mesa, Arizona, at the Mesa Arts Center, and run through a March 21st date in Austin, Texas, at The Moody Theater. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Dream Theater will be out in support of their recently released album A View From the Top of the World. The LP debuted high on a range of charts, including at No. 1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums tally.

“Dream Theater continue to possess some of rock’s most talented musicians, and their skills are displayed throughout this seven-song offering,” Heavy Consequence stated in our review of the album.

View the full list of rescheduled Dream Theater tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Dream Theater 2022 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

02/04 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

02/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center

02/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mavericks Center

02/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

02/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater

02/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Icon

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater

02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/23 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

02/25 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater at Boch Center

02/26 – Quebec, Quebec @ Grand Theatre de Quebec

02/27 – Ottawa, Ontario @ National Arts Center

03/01 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

03/02 – Toronto, Ontario Meridian Hall

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

03/05 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater

03/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/09 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie

03/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry

03/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

03/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

03/18 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

03/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater