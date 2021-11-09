Dropkick Murphys Announce 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced their annual “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” kicking off in February 2022 and culminating with four hometown shows in Boston.

The veteran punk band released its 10th studio LP, Turn Up That Dial, back in April of this year, and recently completed a co-headlining run with Rancid in support of the album.

For the 2022 jaunt, Dropkick Murphys will hit the road with opening acts The Bombpops and The Rumjacks. The outing kicks off February 21st in Reading, Pennsylvania, and runs through a “St. Patrick’s Day Week” series of four shows in Boston, including three at the House of Blues and a tour-closing March 20th gig at Roadrunner. That final show will feature a support set from Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg in place of The Bombpops.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 12th, via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (November 11th).

See the full itinerary below, followed by our video interview with Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey and the tour poster.

Dropkick Murphys 2022 Tour Dates with The Bombpops and The Rumjacks:

02/21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

02/22 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

02/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

02/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

03/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

03/06 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

03/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

03/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/11 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

03/12 – Washington, DC @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds ^

03/14 – Albany, NY @ Albany Capitol Center

03/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

03/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

^ = without The Bombpops and The Rumjacks

* = with Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and The Rumjacks, without The Bombpops

