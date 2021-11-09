Dropkick Murphys Announce 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced their annual “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” kicking off in February 2022 and culminating with four hometown shows in Boston.
The veteran punk band released its 10th studio LP, Turn Up That Dial, back in April of this year, and recently completed a co-headlining run with Rancid in support of the album.
For the 2022 jaunt, Dropkick Murphys will hit the road with opening acts The Bombpops and The Rumjacks. The outing kicks off February 21st in Reading, Pennsylvania, and runs through a “St. Patrick’s Day Week” series of four shows in Boston, including three at the House of Blues and a tour-closing March 20th gig at Roadrunner. That final show will feature a support set from Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg in place of The Bombpops.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 12th, via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (November 11th).
See the full itinerary below, followed by our video interview with Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey and the tour poster.
Dropkick Murphys 2022 Tour Dates with The Bombpops and The Rumjacks:
02/21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
02/22 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland
02/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
02/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
03/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
03/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
03/06 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
03/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
03/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/11 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
03/12 – Washington, DC @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds ^
03/14 – Albany, NY @ Albany Capitol Center
03/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
^ = without The Bombpops and The Rumjacks
* = with Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and The Rumjacks, without The Bombpops