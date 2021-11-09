Menu
Dropkick Murphys Announce 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

The month-long run wraps with four hometown shows in Boston

Dropkick Murphys 2022 St. Patrick's Day tour
Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris
November 9, 2021 | 11:17am ET

    Dropkick Murphys have announced their annual “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” kicking off in February 2022 and culminating with four hometown shows in Boston.

    The veteran punk band released its 10th studio LP, Turn Up That Dial, back in April of this year, and recently completed a co-headlining run with Rancid in support of the album.

    For the 2022 jaunt, Dropkick Murphys will hit the road with opening acts The Bombpops and The Rumjacks. The outing kicks off February 21st in Reading, Pennsylvania, and runs through a “St. Patrick’s Day Week” series of four shows in Boston, including three at the House of Blues and a tour-closing March 20th gig at Roadrunner. That final show will feature a support set from Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg in place of The Bombpops.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 12th, via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (November 11th).

    Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey
     Editor's Pick
    Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey Talks New Album, The Clash, Springsteen Bond, and More

    See the full itinerary below, followed by our video interview with Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey and the tour poster.

    Dropkick Murphys 2022 Tour Dates with The Bombpops and The Rumjacks:
    02/21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    02/22 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland
    02/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    02/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    03/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    03/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    03/06 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
    03/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    03/08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    03/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    03/11 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    03/12 – Washington, DC @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds ^
    03/14 – Albany, NY @ Albany Capitol Center
    03/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    03/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

    ^ = without The Bombpops and The Rumjacks
    * = with Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and The Rumjacks, without The Bombpops

    Dropkick Murphys 2022 tour poster

