Dry Cleaning Perform “Scratchcard Lanyard” on Fallon: Watch

November 22, 2021 | 1:11pm ET

    Dry Cleaning further solidified their status as one of the most exciting post-punk bands right now with their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Friday (November 19th). For their debut on US late night television, the South London four-piece performed “Scratchcard Lanyard,” a highlight from their recent album New Long Leg.

    As is usual for a live Dry Cleaning performance, their performance on Fallon was mesmerizing, defined by the spoken word delivery of vocalist Florence Shaw. Often staring into the camera with a deer-in-the-headlights look, her deadpan delivery juxtaposes the track’s caffeinated, jittery instrumentals. Watch their performance of “Scratchcard Lanyard” below.

    Following a pair of EPs in 2019, New Long Leg — Dry Cleaning’s debut album — arrived this past April via 4AD. Back in March, the band also contributed to Bills & Aches & Bluesa covers compilation celebrating 4AD’s 40th anniversary.

    After wrapping up their current US tour on Saturday, Dry Cleaning are journeying back across the Atlantic for a run of shows across the UK and Europe. Next spring, they will return to North America for a spring trek. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

