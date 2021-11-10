Menu
Soul Singer Durand Jones Joins The What Podcast

The frontman gives new meaning to the phrase "the eyes are windows to the soul"

durand jones
The What Podcast with Durand Jones, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
November 10, 2021 | 3:55pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Durand Jones and The Indications namesake Durand Jones gives new meaning to the expression “the eyes are the window to the soul” during his fun and insightful conversation with Brad and Barry on The What Podcast. The band’s singer/drummer Aaron Frazer was on the show last episode, and now it’s the frontman’s turn to step to the mic.

    Listen in above, and make sure to subscribe to The What using the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs.

    Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you

