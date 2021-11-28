Dwayne Johnson Gifts Navy Vet His Custom Truck

Dwayne Johnson turned the attention back to a very special fan during a recent screening of his Netflix movie Red Notice.

“I invited fans to a special theater screening of Red Notice and I wanted to do something cool for all of them,” Johnson wrote on social media. “I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes. I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom [Ford F-150] truck as the gift. My baby.”

The lucky fan in question was a Navy veteran and personal trainer named Oscar, who in addition to taking care of his 75-year-old mother, also volunteers as a leader at his church and provides support for survivors of domestic violence. You can see Oscar’s priceless reaction to the gift in an Instagram clip posted by Johnson below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Red Notice stars Johnson as an FBI agent who teams up with a renowned art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch an even more sinister art thief (Gal Gadot). In light of the recent tragedy on the set of Rust, where a prop firearm fired by Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Johnson said his production company will cease use of real guns altogether.