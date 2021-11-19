Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Single “2010”: Stream

His first new solo music since 2019's FEET OF CLAY

earl sweatshirt 2010 new song stream
Earl Sweatshirt, photo by Ryosuke Tanzawa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 19, 2021 | 11:11am ET

    Earl Sweatshirt has returned with “2010,” his first solo release of 2021. It was produced by the reclusive rapper’s frequent collaborator Black Noi$e and arrives with an accompanying music video.

    Rapping over a stripped-down beat, Earl reflects on his once-fractured relationship with his mother. “’03, momma rockin’ Liz Claiborne,” he remembers. “Had her stressin’ up the wall playin’ Mary J. songs/ Rainy day came, couldn’t rinse the stains off/ Long way to go, we already came far/ Story stayed the same, it was never made up.”

    The video is directed and edited by Ryosuke Tanzawa. It alternates between scenes of Earl performing “2010” outside in nature and inside in a gorgeous house with floor-to-ceiling windows. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to the track’s release, Earl stoked anticipation for new music on his Instagram Story. He revealed coordinates to mysterious billboards with a QR code that offered fans a sneak preview of the beat.

    Earl last released “Ghost” and “Whole World” last year as bonus tracks for his 2019 EP FEET OF CLAY. Since then, he’s stayed plenty busy, with appearances on projects by Armand Hammer, Boldy James, and The Alchemist. While he hasn’t announced a new album as of yet, a press release promises more music is coming soon.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cardi b bet it bruised soundtrack netflix halle berry stream

Cardi B Contributes "Bet It" to Soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised: Stream

November 19, 2021

angel haze girl with a gun track by track ep stream

Angel Haze Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New EP Girl with the Gun: Exclusive

November 19, 2021

Adele

Adele Unleashes Long-Awaited New Album 30: Stream

November 19, 2021

100 gecs new song mememe stream

100 gecs Unveil New Song "mememe": Stream

November 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Single "2010": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale