Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Single “2010”: Stream

Earl Sweatshirt has returned with “2010,” his first solo release of 2021. It was produced by the reclusive rapper’s frequent collaborator Black Noi$e and arrives with an accompanying music video.

Rapping over a stripped-down beat, Earl reflects on his once-fractured relationship with his mother. “’03, momma rockin’ Liz Claiborne,” he remembers. “Had her stressin’ up the wall playin’ Mary J. songs/ Rainy day came, couldn’t rinse the stains off/ Long way to go, we already came far/ Story stayed the same, it was never made up.”

The video is directed and edited by Ryosuke Tanzawa. It alternates between scenes of Earl performing “2010” outside in nature and inside in a gorgeous house with floor-to-ceiling windows. Watch it below.

Prior to the track’s release, Earl stoked anticipation for new music on his Instagram Story. He revealed coordinates to mysterious billboards with a QR code that offered fans a sneak preview of the beat.

Earl last released “Ghost” and “Whole World” last year as bonus tracks for his 2019 EP FEET OF CLAY. Since then, he’s stayed plenty busy, with appearances on projects by Armand Hammer, Boldy James, and The Alchemist. While he hasn’t announced a new album as of yet, a press release promises more music is coming soon.

